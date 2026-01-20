Manna Pantry

Manna Pantry

Manna Pantry Run Against Hunger Sponsorships

Event Sponsor
$2,000

This sponsorship includes a banner with your company's logo at the race and social media recognition. Please email logo to [email protected].

Timing Sponsor
$1,000

This sponsorship helps cover our timing costs and gets your name/company name on the back of the event t-shirt as well as, social media recognition.

Medal Sponsor
$750

This sponsorship helps cover our awards costs and gets your name/company name on the back of the event t-shirt as well as, social media recognition.

Water Sponsor
$500

This sponsorship helps cover our food and beverage costs and gets your name/company name on the back of the event t-shirt as well as, social media recognition.

T-shirt Sponsor
$100

This sponsorship gets your name/company name on the back of the event t-shirt!

