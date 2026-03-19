Mano Murthy & Team Live Music Concert - Yugadi Celebrations

(2 Adults and 2 Kids tickets included)

Be a Patron. Be a Part of Something Grand.

To make this vision a reality, we invite you to step forward as a Patron Sponsor. Your support is the heartbeat of this event, ensuring we can bring top-tier talent and a world-class production to our local stage.





Why Become a Patron Sponsor?

Your support will directly contribute to:

• Hosting top-tier musical talent

• Creating a high-quality, memorable event experience

• Strengthening our community and cultural connections





Patron Sponsorship: $300

As a token of our gratitude, Patrons receive:

• An exclusive event ticket. (2 adults and 2 kids)

• Special recognition during the evening’s program.

• The pride of being a primary pillar of our cultural community.





Let us create an unforgettable evening together!

We look forward to your generous support in making this musical night truly extraordinary.