Cinchana

Hosted by

Cinchana

About this event

Mano Murthy & Team Live Music Concert - Yugadi Celebrations

4200 N University Blvd

Middletown, OH 45042, USA

Patron sponsor
$300

(2 Adults and 2 Kids tickets included)

Be a Patron. Be a Part of Something Grand.

To make this vision a reality, we invite you to step forward as a Patron Sponsor. Your support is the heartbeat of this event, ensuring we can bring top-tier talent and a world-class production to our local stage.


Why Become a Patron Sponsor?

Your support will directly contribute to:

• Hosting top-tier musical talent

• Creating a high-quality, memorable event experience

• Strengthening our community and cultural connections


Patron Sponsorship: $300

As a token of our gratitude, Patrons receive:

An exclusive event ticket. (2 adults and 2 kids)

Special recognition during the evening’s program.

The pride of being a primary pillar of our cultural community.


Let us create an unforgettable evening together!

We look forward to your generous support in making this musical night truly extraordinary.

Cinchana Member - Adult
$35

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Please make sure you have become member.


Please make sure to save the ticket email.

No need of hard copy

Cinchana Member - Kids (5 years to 12 years)
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Please make sure you have become member.


Please make sure to save the ticket email.

No need of hard copy


Non-Member - Adult
$45

General Admission for all Non-Members of Cinchana


Please make sure to save the ticket email.

No need of hard copy

Non-Member - Kids (5 years to 12 years)
$25

General Admission for all Non-Members of Cinchana


Please make sure to save the ticket email.

No need of hard copy

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