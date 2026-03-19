Mano Murthy & Team Live Music Concert - Yugadi Celebrations

About this event
(2 Adults and 2 Kids tickets included)
Be a Patron. Be a Part of Something Grand.
To make this vision a reality, we invite you to step forward as a Patron Sponsor. Your support is the heartbeat of this event, ensuring we can bring top-tier talent and a world-class production to our local stage.
Why Become a Patron Sponsor?
Your support will directly contribute to:
• Hosting top-tier musical talent
• Creating a high-quality, memorable event experience
• Strengthening our community and cultural connections
Patron Sponsorship: $300
As a token of our gratitude, Patrons receive:
• An exclusive event ticket. (2 adults and 2 kids)
• Special recognition during the evening’s program.
• The pride of being a primary pillar of our cultural community.
Let us create an unforgettable evening together!
We look forward to your generous support in making this musical night truly extraordinary.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Please make sure you have become member.
Please make sure to save the ticket email.
No need of hard copy
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Please make sure you have become member.
Please make sure to save the ticket email.
No need of hard copy
General Admission for all Non-Members of Cinchana
Please make sure to save the ticket email.
No need of hard copy
General Admission for all Non-Members of Cinchana
Please make sure to save the ticket email.
No need of hard copy
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!