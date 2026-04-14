MCS's Family Fun Night Silent Auction for families and kids

The Huffy Pro Thunder, donated by Meijer, is a race-inspired, high-energy bike designed to help young riders transition to two wheels with confidence and style. Whether they are just starting out with training wheels or ready for neighborhood adventures, this bike offers a smooth, stable ride backed by over 130 years of Huffy quality.

· Key Features & Safety:

o Smooth Braking: Includes an easy-to-use rear coaster brake—just pedal backward to stop smoothly and safely.

o Confidence Builders: Comes equipped with sturdy training wheels that provide extra stability for newer riders and can be easily removed as skills improve.

o Comfortable Ride: Features a junior ATB padded seat with an alloy quick-release, making height adjustments fast and simple as your child grows.

o Added Protection: Includes a fully enclosed chain guard to keep fingers safe and a crossbar pad for extra protection and a classic BMX look.

Bike Helmet is included! Valued at $120.