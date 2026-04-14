MCS's Family Fun Night Silent Auction for families and kids

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
The Huffy Pro Thunder, donated by Meijer, is a race-inspired, high-energy bike designed to help young riders transition to two wheels with confidence and style. Whether they are just starting out with training wheels or ready for neighborhood adventures, this bike offers a smooth, stable ride backed by over 130 years of Huffy quality.
· Key Features & Safety:
o Smooth Braking: Includes an easy-to-use rear coaster brake—just pedal backward to stop smoothly and safely.
o Confidence Builders: Comes equipped with sturdy training wheels that provide extra stability for newer riders and can be easily removed as skills improve.
o Comfortable Ride: Features a junior ATB padded seat with an alloy quick-release, making height adjustments fast and simple as your child grows.
o Added Protection: Includes a fully enclosed chain guard to keep fingers safe and a crossbar pad for extra protection and a classic BMX look.
Bike Helmet is included! Valued at $120.
Starting bid
Get ready for an exciting night of minor league baseball in the heart of downtown Akron! Enjoy 4 tickets ($84 Value) to a 2026 regular-season home game at 7 17 Credit Union Park, home of the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians).
Starting bid
Unlock hours of creative fun with this comprehensive art supply bundle, donated by the Beere family! Perfect for budding artists and hobbyists, this set includes a vibrant assortment of scrapbook stickers for journaling, quality felt tip pens, glitter glue for added sparkle, colored pencils, and classic Play-Doh. Perfect for rainy days, school projects, or quiet crafting time. Valued at $36.
Starting bid
Get ready for high-flying basketball action with four (4) tickets to a Cleveland Charge home game! Experience the excitement of NBA G League basketball up close at the Wolstein Center (or Canton Civic Center). Perfect for a family night out or a trip with friends to see the future stars of the NBA. This is valued around $50.
Starting bid
Get ready for endless sunshine and screen-free fun with this action-packed summer sports bundle, donated by the Kruse family! Designed for kids who love to move, this set includes a classic soccer ball and basketball for court action, plus an Avenger sticky toss set for friendly competition. Take the fun to the water with a 3-in-1 floating board game (perfect for pool game nights) and the exciting Blobz ooze ball. Packaged with a medium plastic ball for versatile play, two large bubble solutions, and a water bottle to keep hydrated, this basket has everything needed for an epic backyard adventure. Valued at $90.
Starting bid
Strike up some fun at Lex Lanes! Enjoy a fun night out with this package including three games of bowling and a unique, stylish water bottle designed to look just like a bowling pin. Perfect for enthusiasts or a family outing, this set brings the alley experience home. This package is valued at $30.
Starting bid
"Transform your backyard into a magical wonderland! This action-packed bundle, donated by the Beere family, features the roaring Dinosaur Bubble Blower, high-output Big Bang Bubble Blaster (over 1000 bubbles per minute). Includes multiple bottles of premium 'super solution.' Perfect for summer parties, birthday bashes, or endless sunny day fun!" Valued at $30.
Starting bid
Elevate your game with this pack of 10 golf tokens for HobbyTown Glo-in-One Mini Golf, valued at $80. Perfect for family fun or date night, these tokens offer hours of entertainment in a unique, glow-in-the-dark setting. A fantastic, high-value experience for golfers of all ages!
Starting bid
This curated Easter basket from Ashley’s Candy and Nut Shop, donated by the Hope family, is a luxurious mix of handcrafted treats, featuring gourmet molded chocolates, classic seasonal favorites, and savory specialties. Perfect for family celebrations, this indulgent, high-value basket brings local premium sweetness to any celebration. Value of $25.
Starting bid
Enjoy a thrilling family outing or group adventure with four 1-hour passes to The Infield in Lexington, Ohio. Perfect for all ages, this pass lets you enjoy top-tier amusement activities. Don't miss this opportunity for competitive fun in the Mansfield area. Value: $80.
Starting bid
Get ready for a hands-on adventure with this package of four (4) general admission tickets to the renowned Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland! Explore hundreds of interactive exhibits, explore the wonders of the NASA Glenn Visitor Center, and ignite your curiosity about science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Also enjoy a six pack and three pack of 3D dinosaur models. This value is $100.
Starting bid
Escape to the scenic Mohican River for a day of fun in the sun! This package includes a river trip for two people from Mohican Adventures, Ohio's premier outdoor getaway. Whether you choose to paddle a canoe/kayak or take a leisurely float on a raft, you’ll enjoy beautiful views and fresh air on the water. Valued at $50.
Starting bid
Perfect for a date night, a day with a friend, or a fun family outing, these two tickets provide full access to COSI’s award-winning, hands-on interactive exhibits. Get lost in the Ocean habitat, explore the Dinosaur Gallery, experience the nostalgia of the Progress street scenes, or catch a live science demonstration. With over 320,000 square feet to explore, this is your chance to fuel your curiosity at Ohio’s premier science center. Also enjoy this set of six dinosaur's 3D models and dinosaur fluffy foam, donated by School Specialty. Valued at $73.50.
Starting bid
Experience ultimate family fun with this 4-person pass to the World’s Largest Inflatable Bounce House at the Hocking Hills Family Fun Center! Enjoy over 20,000 sq ft of jumping, sliding, and climbing, including a huge inflatable waterslide. Perfect for all ages, this package promises unforgettable, active adventure for the whole family. This package is valued at $112
Starting bid
Get ready for laughter and friendly rivalry with this curated game night bundle, donated by the Beere family! This pack includes everything needed for a perfect night in or a backyard splash party, including:
· Connect 4 Splash: A fun, splashtastic twist on the classic game! Inflate the board, set it in the pool, and take turns tossing balls to get four-in-a-row.
· Hungry Hungry Hippos: The frantic marble-munching game! Race to grab the most marbles with your hippo in this classic, fast-paced showdown.
· Trouble: Race around the board with the classic Pop-O-Matic bubble. Perfect for family fun and quick, competitive rounds.
· Phase 10: A rummy-type card game where players must complete 10 varied phases to win.
· UNO No Mercy: The most brutal UNO game yet! Features 56 extra cards, tougher penalties (like Draw 10!), and new stacking rules for merciless gameplay.
Pringles: A classic snack to keep the energy up during high-stakes gameplay. Value of $50.
Starting bid
Unleash the roar with this fun-filled family experience! This package includes four passes to Jungle Junction, Ohio's largest indoor play structure, located in Bellevue. Perfect for a year-round indoor adventure, this six-level playground features thrilling slides, air cannons, obstacle courses, and a dedicated toddler tumble zone for tiny explorers. Whether you are looking to escape the heat or get active when it's cold outside, Jungle Junction provides a clean, safe, and exciting oasis. Valued at $20.
Starting bid
Transform your basement, garage, or man cave into the local pub with this premium dart board set, donated by the Nelson family. Whether you are practicing for the big leagues or hosting a friendly tournament, this professional-grade board offers superior durability and self-healing fibers for a perfect game every time. Valued at $250
Starting bid
Give your child an unforgettable birthday or playdate with this Little Sprouts Play House Party and Play Package! Located at the Ontario Center, this package includes a hosted party, plus 10 general admission passes for future visits, ensuring hours of imaginative, active fun. Valued at $300, it's the perfect treat for little adventurers.
Starting bid
Bring home the excitement of the Cleveland Cavaliers with this exclusive, autographed item from "The Fro" himself, Jarrett Allen! This curated package is a must-have for any Cavs fan or basketball collector, featuring a signature from one of the NBA’s elite defensive big men. Valued at $90.
Starting bid
Get ready to jump, fly, and flip with this action-packed family fun package to Altitude Trampoline Park! Whether you are looking for a high-energy birthday outing, a fun weekend activity, or the perfect date night, this package has you covered. Enjoy 10 one-hour jump passes to explore the massive trampoline courts, dodgeball courts, and more. After working up an appetite, take a break and refuel with a delicious pizza and four drinks. Plus, take home a stylish Altitude T-shirt to commemorate your high-flying adventure! Valued at $230.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!