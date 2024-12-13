Manson Chamber of Commerce 2026 Membership

Business Member
$200

Renews yearly on: December 31

2025 Annual Business Membership

Additional Business
$100

Renews yearly on: December 31

2025 Additional Business Membership - A business under the same ownership of current Manson Chamber of Commerce Business Member

Civic Organization or Municipal Entity
$100

Renews yearly on: December 31

2025 Annual Civic Organization or Municipal Entity Membership

Associate Member
$25

Renews yearly on: December 31

2025 Annual Associate Member Membership - Individual community member not associated with a business, civic organization or municipal entity.

2025 Prorated Membership
$50

No expiration

This is a prorated membership for any businesses that open or join in the last 2 months of the year.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!