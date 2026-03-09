Manual Archery Banquet 2026

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About this event
Please "purchase" your ticket to RSVP and reserve your seat. Everyone, including archers, must have a ticket for entry. For easy check-in, please bring your ticket with the QR code--either on your phone or a printed copy.
As seating is very limited, only archers and parents/guardians with a ticket can be guaranteed a seat. For easy check-in, please bring your ticket with the QR code--either on your phone or a printed copy. If additional tickets are available, we will notify those interested. You can sign up for notification when checking out.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!