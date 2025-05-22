Manzanita Carnival 2025

310 San Francisco St

Grants Pass, OR 97526, USA

Admission
$3
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Games/Food Ticket
$1
GREEN TICKETS for food and games!
Raffle Ticket
$1
YELLOW TICKETS for entry into raffle!
6 Raffle Tickets
$5
Buy 5 YELLOW TICKETS, get one free for entry into raffle!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing