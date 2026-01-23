Hosted by

Maple Grove Senior High Lacrosse

About this event

Sales closed

Maple Grove Senior High Lacrosse's Silent Auction

Timberwolves Theater Box incl dinner/beverages/parking for 6 item
Timberwolves Theater Box incl dinner/beverages/parking for 6
$1,000

Starting bid

Choose one of the following games:

Tuesday March 17 vs. Suns

Wednesday, March 25 vs. Rockets

Saturday March 28 vs. Pistons.


The winning bidder will enjoy Theater Box 50 for 6 people which includes dinner, beverages, and 2 parking passes for Ramp A.


More information: https://www.targetcenter.com/premium/tcl-theater-boxes

MN Vikings Game in the Mystic Club for 4 people item
MN Vikings Game in the Mystic Club for 4 people
$1,000

Starting bid

Vikings tickets for 4 people in the Mystic Club! Food and beverages are included and the winner of these tickets will choose from 2 dates closer to the 2026-2027 season.


More information: https://www.vikings.com/tickets/premium-seating/clubs/mystic-lake-club-purple

MN United Loge Box for 6 including dinner/drinks/parking item
MN United Loge Box for 6 including dinner/drinks/parking
$500

Starting bid

MN United Loge Box for 6 people including dinner, drinks, and parking. Choose one of 3 games:


Saturday, February 28

Sunday March 22

Wednesday May 13


**Note the Loge Box is heated for colder games.


More information: https://www.allianzfield.com/spaces/loge-boxes

MN Twins Suite for 18 people - May 16 item
MN Twins Suite for 18 people - May 16
$200

Starting bid

May 16 Twins Vs. Brewers game for 18 people. This suite includes buffet dinner and limited beer selection!

2 SUITE Lady Gaga Tickets - April 9 concert item
2 SUITE Lady Gaga Tickets - April 9 concert
$200

Starting bid

14-time GRAMMY, Oscar, and Emmy award winning Lady Gaga takes St. Paul by storm on April 9th at Grand Casino Arena for her Mayhem Ball tour! The highest bidder of this item will enjoy the performance from a suite full with food and drinks.

$2,000 gift certificate for Kotteman Orthodontic treatment item
$2,000 gift certificate for Kotteman Orthodontic treatment
$100

Starting bid

Valid through February 22, 2027 for new patients only at Maple Grove, Plymouth, Chaska, or Orono locations. Cannot be combined with other discounts.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!