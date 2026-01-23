Maple Grove Senior High Lacrosse's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Choose one of the following games:
Tuesday March 17 vs. Suns
Wednesday, March 25 vs. Rockets
Saturday March 28 vs. Pistons.
The winning bidder will enjoy Theater Box 50 for 6 people which includes dinner, beverages, and 2 parking passes for Ramp A.
More information: https://www.targetcenter.com/premium/tcl-theater-boxes
Starting bid
Vikings tickets for 4 people in the Mystic Club! Food and beverages are included and the winner of these tickets will choose from 2 dates closer to the 2026-2027 season.
More information: https://www.vikings.com/tickets/premium-seating/clubs/mystic-lake-club-purple
Starting bid
MN United Loge Box for 6 people including dinner, drinks, and parking. Choose one of 3 games:
Saturday, February 28
Sunday March 22
Wednesday May 13
**Note the Loge Box is heated for colder games.
More information: https://www.allianzfield.com/spaces/loge-boxes
Starting bid
May 16 Twins Vs. Brewers game for 18 people. This suite includes buffet dinner and limited beer selection!
Starting bid
14-time GRAMMY, Oscar, and Emmy award winning Lady Gaga takes St. Paul by storm on April 9th at Grand Casino Arena for her Mayhem Ball tour! The highest bidder of this item will enjoy the performance from a suite full with food and drinks.
Starting bid
Valid through February 22, 2027 for new patients only at Maple Grove, Plymouth, Chaska, or Orono locations. Cannot be combined with other discounts.
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