Three colorful maple leaves are arranged in a circular pattern in the foreground, with the words "MAPLE SEEDS" arching above and "HOMESCHOOL COLLECTIVE" arching below, all set against a white background.
MAPLE SEEDS HOMESCHOOL COLLECTIVE

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MAPLE SEEDS HOMESCHOOL COLLECTIVE

About the memberships

Maple Seeds Homeschool Collective Membership

Founding Membership
$25

Renews monthly

A Maple Seeds Plan membership is designed to make it easy for families to connect, learn, and grow together. Members receive access to our community events, classes, educational resources, and our future Clubhouse as it becomes available. Membership also helps sustain our mission of providing affordable enrichment opportunities and a welcoming space for homeschool families.

Founding memberships begin at $25 per month and directly support the development of our programs, resources, and permanent community space. As a member, you're not just joining a group—you’re helping build a lasting homeschool community for families today and for generations to come.

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