Maple Sugaring (General Public) Winter 2025-26

794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd

Westampton, NJ 08060

Member Admission - Single
$9

What a tasty way to spend a winter afternoon! Bring the whole family and enjoy a program about maple sugaring, the oldest continuous industry in North America. On this self-guided hike, you’ll follow a map and visit multiple interactive stations along the Rancocas trails. Learn about the Sugar Maple tree and the history of maple sugaring, observe a tapping demonstration, and enjoy a maple syrup tasting. To ward off the chills, we’ll have an old-fashioned campfire burning

Member Admission - Family (Max 5)
$30

Non-Member - Single
$11

Non-Member - Family (max 5)
$40

