Maryland Association for Parkinson Support, Inc.

Hosted by

Maryland Association for Parkinson Support, Inc.

About this event

MAPS - Three Arts Walking For Parkinson's Disease

Grace Lutheran Church 8601 Valleyfield Rd

Mays Chapel, MD 21093, USA

Goal per Walker
$200

You can obtain sponsors or sponsor yourself. Non-walkers are encouraged to attend for moral and financial support. Please bring a lawn chair for your comfort.


Click the Add button and continue to register.

Walk Donation
Pay what you can

Registration is free. We encourage you to fundraise or donate. Particpants can join as individuals, join a team or lead a group.


Click the Add button and continue to register.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!