MAPS - Three Arts Walking For Parkinson's Disease

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Mays Chapel, MD 21093, USA
You can obtain sponsors or sponsor yourself. Non-walkers are encouraged to attend for moral and financial support. Please bring a lawn chair for your comfort.
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Registration is free. We encourage you to fundraise or donate. Particpants can join as individuals, join a team or lead a group.
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