Membership Fees

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Monthly membership contribution of $75 to Mar Gregorios Syrian Orthodox Church. Covers parish operations, community programs, and facility maintenance.
Valid until December 26
Annual membership contribution of $900 to Mar Gregorios Syrian Orthodox Church. Covers parish operations, community programs, and facility maintenance for the full year.
No expiration
Support Mar Gregorios Syrian Orthodox Church with a contribution that fits your budget.
Every gift helps sustain our parish operations and community programs.
Minimum: $10 | Suggested: $75
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!