Mar Gregorios Syrian Orthodox Church Inc

Offered by

Mar Gregorios Syrian Orthodox Church Inc

About the memberships

Membership Fees

Monthly Membership
$75

Renews monthly

Monthly membership contribution of $75 to Mar Gregorios Syrian Orthodox Church. Covers parish operations, community programs, and facility maintenance.

Annual Membership
$900

Valid until December 26

Annual membership contribution of $900 to Mar Gregorios Syrian Orthodox Church. Covers parish operations, community programs, and facility maintenance for the full year.

Custom Payment
Pay what you can

No expiration

Support Mar Gregorios Syrian Orthodox Church with a contribution that fits your budget.

Every gift helps sustain our parish operations and community programs.

Minimum: $10 | Suggested: $75

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!