Marathon Kids 2026

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About this event
Middletown Township, NJ 07748, USA
$
· PreK Participants: Dismissed at regular time to parent/guardian. A parent/guardian must bring their child(ren) to the track by 2:30 PM and remain present to participate with them.
· Marathon Kids t-shirt (distributed prior to the Color Run)
· 8 training sessions
· Automatic registration for the Color Run
· Color Run festivities and swag
· K-6 Participants: Escorted to the track after school by parent volunteers and coordinators. Parent/guardian must arrive at the track by 3pm and sign their child(ren) out. Aftercare students will be escorted back to school
· Marathon Kids t-shirt (distributed prior to the Color Run)
· 8 training sessions
· Automatic registration for the Color Run
· Color Run festivities and swag
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