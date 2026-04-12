St. Mary's School PTA

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St. Mary's School PTA

About this event

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Marathon Kids 2026

Mater Dei Track. 23 Cherry Tree Farm Rd

Middletown Township, NJ 07748, USA

Add a donation for St. Mary's School PTA

$

PreK- Marathon Kids 2026
$30

· PreK Participants: Dismissed at regular time to parent/guardian. A parent/guardian must bring their child(ren) to the track by 2:30 PM and remain present to participate with them.


· Marathon Kids t-shirt (distributed prior to the Color Run)

· 8 training sessions

· Automatic registration for the Color Run

· Color Run festivities and swag

K-6 Marathon Kids 2026
$30

· K-6 Participants: Escorted to the track after school by parent volunteers and coordinators. Parent/guardian must arrive at the track by 3pm and sign their child(ren) out. Aftercare students will be escorted back to school


· Marathon Kids t-shirt (distributed prior to the Color Run)

· 8 training sessions

· Automatic registration for the Color Run

· Color Run festivities and swag

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