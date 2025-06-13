Marathon Quilters Quilt/Book Raffle

The amazing combo includes the book, plush toy mouse tucked into the hand-made pillow featuring fabric designed with cookies in mind.
This 37"x37" quilt in blues, white and grey squares is accompanied by the book, The Little Ghost Who was a Quilt.
The 38"x45" quilt in many colors is featured in the accompanying book, Elmer.
Information to be added when available.
This 44" x 58" quilt/book combo is based on the book, The Tortilla Quilt.
This beautiful quilt is 38"x50" and uses fabric and images related to the accompanying book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.
This multi-colored quilt is 31"x39" with green binding. It is accompanied by the book, Llama Llama Red Pajama.
the Moon Was the Best quilt is 47" x 59" in rich moonlit shades for sweet dreams.
This 56" x 72" Rainbow quilt is paired with stories and poems in the book: Queer and Fearless. Celebrating heroes and courageous individuals from our recent past.
Information to be added when available.
This Quilt of Valor story is 38" x 50" and is paired with a wonderful patriotic themed story A Quilt for Mr. Mac.
This 41" x 56" quilt, made from Babar themed fabric, is paired with the sweet Story of Babar and a Babar pillow.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing