Marathon Quilters Quilt/Book Raffle

#1 - If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
$1

The amazing combo includes the book, plush toy mouse tucked into the hand-made pillow featuring fabric designed with cookies in mind.

#2 - The Little Ghost Who was a Quilt
$1

This 37"x37" quilt in blues, white and grey squares is accompanied by the book, The Little Ghost Who was a Quilt.

#3 - Elmer
$1

The 38"x45" quilt in many colors is featured in the accompanying book, Elmer.

#4 - The Wild Robot
$1

Information to be added when available.

#5 - The Tortilla Quilt
$1

This 44" x 58" quilt/book combo is based on the book, The Tortilla Quilt.

#6 - The Very Hungry Caterpillar
$1

This beautiful quilt is 38"x50" and uses fabric and images related to the accompanying book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

#7 - Llama Llama Red Pajama
$1

This multi-colored quilt is 31"x39" with green binding. It is accompanied by the book, Llama Llama Red Pajama.

#8 - The Moon Was the Best
$1

the Moon Was the Best quilt is 47" x 59" in rich moonlit shades for sweet dreams.

#9 - Queer and Fearless
$1

This 56" x 72" Rainbow quilt is paired with stories and poems in the book: Queer and Fearless. Celebrating heroes and courageous individuals from our recent past.

#10 - Little Women item
#10 - Little Women
$1

Information to be added when available.

#11 - A Quilt for Mr. Mac
$1

This Quilt of Valor story is 38" x 50" and is paired with a wonderful patriotic themed story A Quilt for Mr. Mac.

# 12 - The Story of Babar
$1

This 41" x 56" quilt, made from Babar themed fabric, is paired with the sweet Story of Babar and a Babar pillow.

