2026 Marble Falls Pride Sponsorship

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About this event
This level is perfect for small businesses, affirming faith communities, local creators, and individuals who want to publicly stand with LGBTQ+ neighbors.
You receive:
• Name or logo listed on our social media “Thank You Sponsors” post
• Name listed on our website and event signage as a Friend of Pride
• Digital “Proud Supporter of Marble Falls Pride” badge to display online
This level supports the core costs of keeping Pride accessible to everyone.
You receive:
• Logo included on Pride promotional materials (flyers and social posts), on our website, and on on-site signage during the festival
• Mention from the Highland Lakes Equality Center thanking you publicly on social media
• Digital “Community Sponsor of Marble Falls Pride” badge
This level directly supports a specific part of the festival and makes you a visible partner in creating safety and joy for LGBTQ+ people in our area.
You receive:
• “Presented by [Your Name/Business]” recognition on one event zone (options listed below)
• Prominent logo placement on signage at the event and on our website
• Individual featured social media post highlighting your support before the event
• Verbal thank-you announcement during the festival
• Digital “Event Sponsor of Marble Falls Pride” badge
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!