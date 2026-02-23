Highland Lakes Equality Center Inc

Hosted by

Highland Lakes Equality Center Inc

About this event

2026 Marble Falls Pride Sponsorship

Friend of Pride
$100

This level is perfect for small businesses, affirming faith communities, local creators, and individuals who want to publicly stand with LGBTQ+ neighbors.


You receive:

• Name or logo listed on our social media “Thank You Sponsors” post

• Name listed on our website and event signage as a Friend of Pride

• Digital “Proud Supporter of Marble Falls Pride” badge to display online

Community Sponsor
$250

This level supports the core costs of keeping Pride accessible to everyone.


You receive:

• Logo included on Pride promotional materials (flyers and social posts), on our website, and on on-site signage during the festival

• Mention from the Highland Lakes Equality Center thanking you publicly on social media

• Digital “Community Sponsor of Marble Falls Pride” badge

Event Sponsor
$500

This level directly supports a specific part of the festival and makes you a visible partner in creating safety and joy for LGBTQ+ people in our area.


You receive:

• “Presented by [Your Name/Business]” recognition on one event zone (options listed below)

• Prominent logo placement on signage at the event and on our website

• Individual featured social media post highlighting your support before the event

• Verbal thank-you announcement during the festival

• Digital “Event Sponsor of Marble Falls Pride” badge

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!