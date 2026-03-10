March 10, 2026 Cat Spay/Neuter Clinic

About this event
Spay surgery cost includes rabies vaccination and ear tip.
Cats 4 months and older will receive a rabies vaccination.
All outdoor, stray, feral cats will be ear tipped.
Ear tipping is a universal sign that the cat has been sterilized.
Neuter surgery cost includes rabies vaccination and ear tip.
Cats 4 months and older will receive a rabies vaccination.
All outdoor, stray and feral cats will be ear tipped.
Ear tipping is a universal sign that the cat has been sterilized.
$
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