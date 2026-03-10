Clip and Tip Strays

Hosted by

Clip and Tip Strays

About this event

March 10, 2026 Cat Spay/Neuter Clinic

421 W North Ave

Flora, IL 62839, USA

Female Spay
$80

Spay surgery cost includes rabies vaccination and ear tip.

Cats 4 months and older will receive a rabies vaccination.

All outdoor, stray, feral cats will be ear tipped.


Ear tipping is a universal sign that the cat has been sterilized.

Male Neuter
$60

Neuter surgery cost includes rabies vaccination and ear tip.

Cats 4 months and older will receive a rabies vaccination.

All outdoor, stray and feral cats will be ear tipped.


Ear tipping is a universal sign that the cat has been sterilized.

Add a donation for Clip and Tip Strays

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!