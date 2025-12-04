March 13, 2026 Bingo Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Adults 18+ Includes 10 Game Cards. You are able to buy additional game cards at the door.
Children 17 or younger, includes 10 game cards. You are able to buy additional game cards at the door.
Kids under 5 are admitted for free with no game cards. They can play off their parent's game cards. Kids must be accompanied with a paying adult. You can buy additional game cards for $10 for your child.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!