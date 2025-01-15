Family Paint Party 2025

Includes all art supplies, lesson from a local artist, drinks, treats and fun!
General Admission *Pay What you Can*
Free
This event costs us about $10/person to cover supplies and food. We never want cost to be the reason anyone at LPCS doesn't participate in community events. Please pay what feels comfortable to you and your family.
If you have the means and desire to pay it forward and sponsor others' ticket costs, feel free to enter a donation here. Every additional $10 donated covers supplies for one individual.
Add a donation for Littleton Preparatory Charter School
$
