March 2025 Lunch Ticket

Fried catfish with red gravy over rice, potato salad, and a roll. The pickup location is Benny's Supermarket, 806 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA. All proceeds go towards the Stepping Stone Fund to assist in fulfilling the mission of Heaven's Kitchen.

Fried catfish with red gravy over rice, potato salad, and a roll. The pickup location is Benny's Supermarket, 806 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA. All proceeds go towards the Stepping Stone Fund to assist in fulfilling the mission of Heaven's Kitchen.

seeMoreDetailsMobile