March 2025 Silent Auction

Reteach Breech is a two-day seminar created by Dr. Fischbein which offers hands-on training and didactic teaching about breech and twin birthing and informed consent as well as an explanation as to why the medical model sees breech vaginal birthing but not cesarean as synonymous with risk. This course is open to anyone interested in advancing their skills and honoring birth options. If you are a midwife, doula, other birth worker, medical student, resident or practicing physician you will, at some point, encounter a situation where knowledge of breech, breech extraction and internal podalic version techniques may be lifesaving. Gift Certificate covers the workshop registration only ($800 value). It does not include travel, food or lodging. Currently scheduled workshops can be found online, with more dates and locations to be announced. Certificate is valid through March 2026. http://www.birthinginstincts.com/events

