March 2025 NH Operational K9 Prerequisite Protocol Course

** If your department needs to pay by check, please fill out this form instead, and an invoice will be sent via PayPal -->
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSePEBiHwdjNUYVQ1U4t2E4pYVd-5RoDG3jUbTsPNnH0LnPrSg/viewform?usp=header
** If your department needs to pay by check, please fill out this form instead, and an invoice will be sent via PayPal -->
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSePEBiHwdjNUYVQ1U4t2E4pYVd-5RoDG3jUbTsPNnH0LnPrSg/viewform?usp=header
K9 Handler
$150
** If your department needs to pay by check, please fill out this form instead, and an invoice will be sent via PayPal -->
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSePEBiHwdjNUYVQ1U4t2E4pYVd-5RoDG3jUbTsPNnH0LnPrSg/viewform?usp=header
** If your department needs to pay by check, please fill out this form instead, and an invoice will be sent via PayPal -->
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSePEBiHwdjNUYVQ1U4t2E4pYVd-5RoDG3jUbTsPNnH0LnPrSg/viewform?usp=header