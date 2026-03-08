Trail Life USA Troop MS-1031

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Trail Life USA Troop MS-1031

About this event

March 2026 - Nav / Adv French Camp MS Campout - Collection

French Camp

MS 39745, USA

Camper Registration
$18

This covers each individual attendee at the campout.


After receiving generous donations to cover ammunition and other costs, the Troop is only collecting the standard camping fee from those who attended to cover the costs of dining group meals.


Scholarships are still available if needed. The Troop is happy to assist those who would like to discuss. Please contact Matt Vitart, Andy Clark or another member of leadership about scholarship options.

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