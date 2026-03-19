MARCH 2026 SILENT AUCTION

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Starting bid
Round trip tickets for 2 on a high speed boat to Nantucket
Retail Value: $150
Starting bid
Round trip tickets for 2 on a high speed boat to Martha's Vineyard
Retail Value: $150
Starting bid
4 Hour Deep Sea Fishing Excursion for 2, aboard one of Hy-Line Cruises Fishing Vessels
Retail Value: $ 130
Starting bid
Gift basket created in your brand new lobster pit! Included is: 2 lobster tea towels, 2 lobster butter dishes, 8 piece seafood set, 2 pot holders, 2 "how to eat your lobster" placemats, 1 pack of lobster bibs, lobster plushie AND $50 gift card to Cape Fish & Lobster (Hyannis)
Retail Value: $125
Starting bid
Set of 4 chowder mugs from Chatham Pottery!!!
Retail value: $125
Starting bid
Lobster Mats, where craftsmanship meets sustainability. At Lobster Mats we are a family-owned business that prides itself on creating handmade doormats that tell a story. Each mat is crafted with care from upcycled lobster rope, locally sourced from lobstermen in New England. Our inventory and supply are directly tied to the seasonal supply of lobster rope that we receive from the lobstermen. More than just a doormat, each Lobster Mat carries a story of sustainability, tradition, and craftsmanship. Lobster Mats are made to make a lasting impression. The doormat that has a story.
Retail Value: $70
Starting bid
On The Water located in Falmouth & Plymouth! Included: Truckers hat, 2026 Fishing Calendar, 2 stickers and 1 XL sweatshirt!
Retail Value: $70
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!