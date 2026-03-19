MARCH 2026 SILENT AUCTION

Lobster Mats, where craftsmanship meets sustainability. At Lobster Mats we are a family-owned business that prides itself on creating handmade doormats that tell a story. Each mat is crafted with care from upcycled lobster rope, locally sourced from lobstermen in New England. Our inventory and supply are directly tied to the seasonal supply of lobster rope that we receive from the lobstermen. More than just a doormat, each Lobster Mat carries a story of sustainability, tradition, and craftsmanship. Lobster Mats are made to make a lasting impression. The doormat that has a story.

Retail Value: $70