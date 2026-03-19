Trinity Christian Academy Of Cape Cod Inc
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Trinity Christian Academy Of Cape Cod Inc

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Trinity Christian Academy Of Cape Cod Inc

About this event

Sales closed

MARCH 2026 SILENT AUCTION

Pick-up location

979 Mary Dunn Rd, Barnstable, MA 02630, USA

Hy-Line Cruises - Nantucket
$50

Starting bid

Round trip tickets for 2 on a high speed boat to Nantucket

Retail Value: $150

Hy-Line Cruises - Martha's Vineyard
$50

Starting bid

Round trip tickets for 2 on a high speed boat to Martha's Vineyard

Retail Value: $150

Deep Sea Fishing
$40

Starting bid

4 Hour Deep Sea Fishing Excursion for 2, aboard one of Hy-Line Cruises Fishing Vessels

Retail Value: $ 130

Lobster Dinner for 2 item
Lobster Dinner for 2
$50

Starting bid

Gift basket created in your brand new lobster pit! Included is: 2 lobster tea towels, 2 lobster butter dishes, 8 piece seafood set, 2 pot holders, 2 "how to eat your lobster" placemats, 1 pack of lobster bibs, lobster plushie AND $50 gift card to Cape Fish & Lobster (Hyannis)

Retail Value: $125

Chatham Pottery Chowder Mugs item
Chatham Pottery Chowder Mugs
$50

Starting bid

Set of 4 chowder mugs from Chatham Pottery!!!

Retail value: $125

Lobster Mat item
Lobster Mat
$30

Starting bid

Lobster Mats, where craftsmanship meets sustainability. At Lobster Mats we are a family-owned business that prides itself on creating handmade doormats that tell a story. Each mat is crafted with care from upcycled lobster rope, locally sourced from lobstermen in New England. Our inventory and supply are directly tied to the seasonal supply of lobster rope that we receive from the lobstermen. More than just a doormat, each Lobster Mat carries a story of sustainability, tradition, and craftsmanship. Lobster Mats are made to make a lasting impression. The doormat that has a story. 

Retail Value: $70

On The Water Goodie Bag item
On The Water Goodie Bag
$40

Starting bid

On The Water located in Falmouth & Plymouth! Included: Truckers hat, 2026 Fishing Calendar, 2 stickers and 1 XL sweatshirt!

Retail Value: $70

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!