March 2026 Sustainable Spirits: Raleigh @ Lynnwood Brewing Concern

About this event
The NC Composting Council (NCCC) is a (501c3) nonprofit and membership-based organization dedicated to the development, expansion, and promotion of composting across North Carolina. We are part of a growing network of people and organizations collaborating with the US Composting Council (USCC). This event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged. As a grassroots organization, donations have a significant impact on our work.
Attend the March Sustainable Spirits and become a Supporting-Member of the NCCC. This level of membership supports the important work of the NC Composting Council, including our advocacy, education and outreach efforts.
Individual Supporters receive a discount to NCCC's Annual Meeting, held each June in Raleigh. Supporting memberships are valid for one calendar year. This membership-level does not include a US Composting Council Membership. Please visit https://www.compostingcouncil.org/page/MemberJoin to learn more about USCC-NCCC membership.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!