Hosted by

holdmeavl

About this event

sold out- March 28th- An Evening of Sensual Snuggles (+sleepover option)

36 Baird St

Asheville, NC 28801, USA

Sliding scale ticket
$60

If you have an abundance of money please help support this event and pay at the higher range of the sliding scale. This helps to offset the cost for people who can not afford this event. Thank you!

Sliding scale ticket
$55
Sliding scale ticket
$50
Sliding scale ticket
$45
Sliding scale ticket
$40
Sliding scale ticket
$35
pre-approved scholarship
$25

Email us before signing up if you need the scholarship or work trade options. [email protected]

Pre-approved work trade ticket
Free

ONLY sign up for this ticket AFTER you have checked in with the organizers.

Free sleepover ticket
Free

If you register for both this event and Sunday's snuggle event you are welcome to sleep over. If you snore loudly or need really good mattress support this might not be a good option for you. (10 spaces available)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!