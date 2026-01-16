sold out- March 28th- An Evening of Sensual Snuggles (+sleepover option)

Hosted by
About this event
If you have an abundance of money please help support this event and pay at the higher range of the sliding scale. This helps to offset the cost for people who can not afford this event. Thank you!
ONLY sign up for this ticket AFTER you have checked in with the organizers.
If you register for both this event and Sunday's snuggle event you are welcome to sleep over. If you snore loudly or need really good mattress support this might not be a good option for you. (10 spaces available)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!