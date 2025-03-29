March 29, 2025 BRASS Wines for Music

Cost is $60.00 per person which includes a crafted selection of a cheese and charcuterie boards, beef sliders, lamb meatballs with roasted red pepper, stuffed blue cheese dates, Bourbon Salmon Ratatouille and a mini cheesecake dessert , a lively auction and a cash bar where you can order your favorite wine from Riverside Liquors while members of the Jacksonville Symphony perform for us.
Cost is $60.00 per person which includes a crafted selection of a cheese and charcuterie boards, beef sliders, lamb meatballs with roasted red pepper, stuffed blue cheese dates, Bourbon Salmon Ratatouille and a mini cheesecake dessert , a lively auction and a cash bar where you can order your favorite wine from Riverside Liquors while members of the Jacksonville Symphony perform for us.
I can't make it but I would like to make a DONATION
$100
An additional donation that will be directly added to our donation to the Symphony. You will receive a donation receipt from BRASS (Federal Identification Number: 59-3225786) a 501C3, nonprofit organization for your tax purposes.
An additional donation that will be directly added to our donation to the Symphony. You will receive a donation receipt from BRASS (Federal Identification Number: 59-3225786) a 501C3, nonprofit organization for your tax purposes.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!