Lie Down Or Stand Up

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Lie Down Or Stand Up

About this event

March 4 TBI

99 N Rosalind Ave

Orlando, FL 32801, USA

Survivors Club
Free

Free Swag Bag to all survivors or Brain & Spinal Cord Injuries. *Preregistration required to ensure quantities. Get you FREE LUCKY shirt, food and swag. March 1 mile and celebrate!

March 4 TBI Advocate
$25

Join the March. Be an advocate, get your LUCKY shirt and swag at the event. Support Survivors and their families. March 4 TBI. Register Today!

March 4 TBI
Free

Join the March

Wear Green in support of Brain Injury Awarenss Month.

Support and Donate

Support Adaptive Sports
$100

Donation: Support a survivor, to walk, to roll, to run, to swim, to paddle, to paint, to sing, to dance, to LIVE. One month of access to wellness facilities, planed weekly training for adaptive athletes.

Art & Wellness
$50

Donation: Supports a survivor to Art & Wellness Programs for accessibility and inclusion. “Play with Clay”, Music Therapy, Sensory Therapy, monthly

YOGA & BREAT-WORK
$50

Donation: Supports a survivor to Accessitlble, Trauma Based Yoga Therapies and Breath-work, monthly

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