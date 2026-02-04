March 7-8 Acupuncture Lodging & Meals

Lodging Friday night in the Farm House, a 5-bedroom (16 bed) house with 3.5 bathrooms. It is a charming Craftsman-era farm house with a nice living area, gas log fireplace, and full kitchen. The view from the porch is arguably the best of all our lodging buildings.



We will spread whoever registers out across multiple bedrooms as best we can. If you have a roommate preference, let us know!