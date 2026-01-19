Permascaping / Homegrown Foods 501(c)(3)

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Permascaping / Homegrown Foods 501(c)(3)

About this event

March 7-8 Neighborhood Planting Event: Phoenix Food Forest

3602 W Fillmore St

Phoenix, AZ 85009, USA

Volunteer w/ 1 FREE raffle ticket
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Stay as long as you can, no pressure to work all day.

Volunteer with EXTRA raffle tickets
Pay what you can
Available until Mar 8

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Stay as long as you can, no pressure to work all day.


Raffle prizes include:


Drawing occurs:


Attendee w/ Optional Raffle
Pay what you can

No commitment to volunteer, you’re just there to vibe with the music, vendors and food trucks.


Raffle tickets can be purchased here or at the event.

Add a donation for Permascaping / Homegrown Foods 501(c)(3)

$

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