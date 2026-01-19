March 7-8 Neighborhood Planting Event: Phoenix Food Forest

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Stay as long as you can, no pressure to work all day.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Stay as long as you can, no pressure to work all day.
Raffle prizes include:
Drawing occurs:
No commitment to volunteer, you’re just there to vibe with the music, vendors and food trucks.
Raffle tickets can be purchased here or at the event.
$
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