High School Band Boosters

Hosted by

High School Band Boosters

About this event

Add a donation for High School Band Boosters

$

Sales closed

March-A-Thon Meal Tickets 2025

2150 Cypress Creek Road

Cedar Park, TX 78613, USA

Chicken Fajita Plate
$15

Meal includes 2 flour tortillas, sautéed onions, rice and beans, tortilla chips, salsa, and 1 can soda or bottle of water

Beef Fajita Plate
$15

Meal includes 2 flour tortillas, sautéed onions, rice and beans, tortilla chips, salsa, and 1 can soda or bottle of water

Bake Sale Item
$3

For a $3 donation, you may select 1 baked good from the bake sale table

Soda Can
$2

This is a separate option from the meal. One drink is included with the meal ticket. Soda options will be limited.

Bottled Water
$2

This is a separate option from the meal. One drink is included with the meal ticket.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!