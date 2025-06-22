March-A-Thon Meal Tickets 2025

Hosted by
About this event
$
Meal includes 2 flour tortillas, sautéed onions, rice and beans, tortilla chips, salsa, and 1 can soda or bottle of water
Meal includes 2 flour tortillas, sautéed onions, rice and beans, tortilla chips, salsa, and 1 can soda or bottle of water
For a $3 donation, you may select 1 baked good from the bake sale table
This is a separate option from the meal. One drink is included with the meal ticket. Soda options will be limited.
This is a separate option from the meal. One drink is included with the meal ticket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!