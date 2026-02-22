Leadership Ladies UpState SC

Hosted by

Leadership Ladies UpState SC

About this event

March Breakfast Meeting

701 Easley Bridge Rd

Greenville, SC 29611, USA

Members
$10

Thank you for being such a vital part of our Non-Profit organization. Your presence helps strengthen a supportive community where women can thrive—professionally and personally.

Non Member
$15

Ask how to become a member today. Visit Leadershipladies.org to learn more about what LLUSC is all about. Your presence helps strengthen a supportive community where women can thrive—professionally and personally.

Add a donation for Leadership Ladies UpState SC

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