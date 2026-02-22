March Breakfast Meeting

About this event
Thank you for being such a vital part of our Non-Profit organization. Your presence helps strengthen a supportive community where women can thrive—professionally and personally.
Ask how to become a member today. Visit Leadershipladies.org to learn more about what LLUSC is all about. Your presence helps strengthen a supportive community where women can thrive—professionally and personally.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!