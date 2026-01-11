Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Alpha Alpha Omicron Zeta Chapter

Offered by

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Alpha Alpha Omicron Zeta Chapter

About this shop

March for Babies T-Shirt Fundraiser

MOD T-shirt for AAOZ Sorors item
MOD T-shirt for AAOZ Sorors
$30

AAOZ Sorors shirt will say "AAOZ Zetas March for Babies". All shirts are crew neck, cotton (brand Gildan), and are unisex. Shirts are true to size. Sizes S-XL

MOD T-Shirt for Sorors item
MOD T-Shirt for Sorors
$30

Sorors shirt will say "Finer Women March for Babies"

All shirts are crew-neck, cotton (brand Gildan), and unisex. Shirts are true to size. Sizes S-XL

Amicae MOD Shirt item
Amicae MOD Shirt
$30

Amicae shirts will say "Zeta Amicae March for Babies". 

All shirts are crew-neck, cotton (brand Gildan), and unisex. Shirts are true to size. Sizes S-XL

Upcharge for Sizes 2XL & up
$5

Sizes 2XL and up will cost an additional $5

Chapter Customization
$5

You can personalize your t-shirt by adding your chapter on your left sleeve

Add a donation for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Alpha Alpha Omicron Zeta Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!