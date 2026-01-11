March for Babies T-Shirt Fundraiser

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AAOZ Sorors shirt will say "AAOZ Zetas March for Babies". All shirts are crew neck, cotton (brand Gildan), and are unisex. Shirts are true to size. Sizes S-XL
Sorors shirt will say "Finer Women March for Babies".
All shirts are crew-neck, cotton (brand Gildan), and unisex. Shirts are true to size. Sizes S-XL
Amicae shirts will say "Zeta Amicae March for Babies".
All shirts are crew-neck, cotton (brand Gildan), and unisex. Shirts are true to size. Sizes S-XL
Sizes 2XL and up will cost an additional $5
You can personalize your t-shirt by adding your chapter on your left sleeve
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