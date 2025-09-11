M.A.R.C.H. Forward for Families Auction

Pick-up location

5110 Cherry St, Kansas City, MO 64110, USA

Lot #101 - Brant's Basket item
$10

Starting bid

Two Tickets - History Museum item
Two Tickets - History Museum
$5

Starting bid

History Museum on the Square, Springfield MO

As a city at the crossroads of our nation, Springfield, Missouri played a role in many significant events throughout American history. Step back in time, and see these stories come to life through hands-on experiences, world-class exhibits, and activities for all ages. You’ll become part of the story as you ride on our passenger train, encounter a Wild Bill Hickok shootout, and immerse yourself in the Birthplace of Route 66.


$32 value.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!