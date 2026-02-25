Atlanta South Realtist Association, Inc.

Hosted by

Atlanta South Realtist Association, Inc.

About this event

March General Membership Meeting

1671 Adamson Pkwy

Morrow, GA 30260, USA

Member Admission
Free

Reserved for active members of Atlanta South Realtist Association. Includes full access to the General Membership Meeting, bylaw vote, Annual Doe Winfrey Award presentation, new member pinning ceremony, and the W.I.R.E. Leadership Forum.

Guest/Non Member Admission
Free

Open to industry professionals and community guests interested in learning more about the Atlanta South Realtist Association. Includes access to the General Membership Meeting, award presentation, new member pinning ceremony, and the W.I.R.E. Leadership Forum.

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