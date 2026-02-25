March General Membership Meeting

About this event
Reserved for active members of Atlanta South Realtist Association. Includes full access to the General Membership Meeting, bylaw vote, Annual Doe Winfrey Award presentation, new member pinning ceremony, and the W.I.R.E. Leadership Forum.
Open to industry professionals and community guests interested in learning more about the Atlanta South Realtist Association. Includes access to the General Membership Meeting, award presentation, new member pinning ceremony, and the W.I.R.E. Leadership Forum.
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