March guest practice fee’s

13380 Yosemite St

Thornton, CO 80602

6th Guest Monthly Practice Fee March 2025
$110
This includes practicing with our team. This does not guarantee scrimmage time or being on the team. (We do ask that you order a practice jersey if you will be participating regularly on the 6th grade team)
3rd grade guest practice fee March 2025 only
$45
3rd grade guest practice fee March 2025 only
$45
Practice dates include
Guest Drop in Practice fee March 2025
$15
This includes practicing with our team. This does not guarantee scrimmage time or being on the team. Practice dates include We do ask that you order a practice jersey if you will be participating regularly Practice dates include 3rd grade @The Courts 6-7pm ​1/6, 1/13, 1/15, 1/20, 1/27 & 1/29 6th grade @the courts 7-830pm 1/6, 1/13, 1/15, 1/20, 1/22, 1/27, 1/29
