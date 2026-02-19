March in the 2026 Northshore PRIDE Parade

This donation will get you a wristband for walking with the parade as part of Queer Northshore. If you are walking with a registered group, do not purchase these tickets. Instead, please coordinate with your group leader who will be purchasing group tickets.
PRIDE Parade - Bonus Registration
$20
We believe everyone should be able to participate in PRIDE. This donation is for those who can afford to pay $20, covering the cost of their own ticket, and providing admission to someone who would not be able to afford it otherwise.
PRIDE Parade - Open Door Registration
Free
This ticket is for anyone who might not register because of financial concerns. No proof of financial hardship is required. You just select this option, and pick up your wristband at registration just like everyone else. No one gets left behind at this Pride Parade.
Add a donation for Queer Louisiana
$
