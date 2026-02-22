March Lunch & Learn

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About this event
Thank you for continuing to be a member of this amazing group of ladies. This lunch will have collaboration, mentorship, and skill-building. Can't wait to see you there.
Ask how to become a member during the Lunch & Learn and visit our website Leadershipladies.org to see what LLUSC is all about. This lunch will have collaboration, mentorship, and skill-building. Can't wait to see you there.
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