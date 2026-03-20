➡️💰NOTE during Checkout:

Prior to checking out, select “ Other ” from the dropdown section titled “ Help keep Zeffy free ” and enter “ 0.00 ”. This is an optional add-on.





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Join the excitement of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament with our March Madness Final Four & Championship Board Fundraiser! Add some extra thrills to the biggest nights in college basketball - all while supporting the Clay Panthers!





Here's how it works:





1 Board, 3 Games = 6 Chances to WIN!!

﻿﻿The board consists of 100 squares.

﻿﻿Participants purchase a square for a chance to win cash prizes.

Names are randomly populated into squares once all 100 squares have been purchased.

﻿﻿Random numbers (0-9) are generated and assigned to each row and column before the start of the Final Four games. Facebook Live.

The numbers you receive will be your numbers for all 3 games.

﻿﻿Winners are determined by the last digit of each team's score at the end of the 1st half and at the end of the game.

Payout Total: $1000 💸💵





Breakdown:

﻿﻿April 4th - Final Four

Game 1:

$100 Winner at Halftime

$100 Winner at End of Game

Game 2:

$100 Winner at Halftime

$100 Winner at End of Game

April 6th - Championship

$200 Winner at Halftime

﻿﻿$400 Winner at End of Game

Let’s go!!





Thank you for your continued support 💛🖤

Clay Panthers