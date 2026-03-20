Pop Warner Little Scholars Inc

Hosted by

Pop Warner Little Scholars Inc

March Madness! Final Four & Championship

1 Square Men's NCAA
$20

➡️💰NOTE during Checkout:

Prior to checking out, select “Other” from the dropdown section titled “Help keep Zeffy free” and enter “0.00”.  This is an optional add-on.


————————————————————————————


Join the excitement of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament with our March Madness Final Four & Championship Board Fundraiser! Add some extra thrills to the biggest nights in college basketball - all while supporting the Clay Panthers!


Here's how it works:


1 Board, 3 Games = 6 Chances to WIN!!

  • ﻿﻿The board consists of 100 squares.
  • ﻿﻿Participants purchase a square for a chance to win cash prizes.
  • Names are randomly populated into squares once all 100 squares have been purchased.
  • ﻿﻿Random numbers (0-9) are generated and assigned to each row and column before the start of the Final Four games. Facebook Live.
  • The numbers you receive will be your numbers for all 3 games.
  • ﻿﻿Winners are determined by the last digit of each team's score at the end of the 1st half and at the end of the game.

Payout Total: $1000 💸💵


Breakdown:

  • ﻿﻿April 4th - Final Four
  • Game 1:
  • $100 Winner at Halftime
  • $100 Winner at End of Game
  • Game 2:
  • $100 Winner at Halftime
  • $100 Winner at End of Game
  • April 6th - Championship
  • $200 Winner at Halftime
  • ﻿﻿$400 Winner at End of Game

Let’s go!!


Thank you for your continued support 💛🖤

Clay Panthers

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!