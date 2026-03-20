➡️💰NOTE during Checkout:
Prior to checking out, select “Other” from the dropdown section titled “Help keep Zeffy free” and enter “0.00”. This is an optional add-on.
————————————————————————————
Join the excitement of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament with our March Madness Final Four & Championship Board Fundraiser! Add some extra thrills to the biggest nights in college basketball - all while supporting the Clay Panthers!
Here's how it works:
1 Board, 3 Games = 6 Chances to WIN!!
- The board consists of 100 squares.
- Participants purchase a square for a chance to win cash prizes.
- Names are randomly populated into squares once all 100 squares have been purchased.
- Random numbers (0-9) are generated and assigned to each row and column before the start of the Final Four games. Facebook Live.
- The numbers you receive will be your numbers for all 3 games.
- Winners are determined by the last digit of each team's score at the end of the 1st half and at the end of the game.
Payout Total: $1000 💸💵
Breakdown:
- April 4th - Final Four
- Game 1:
- $100 Winner at Halftime
- $100 Winner at End of Game
- Game 2:
- $100 Winner at Halftime
- $100 Winner at End of Game
- April 6th - Championship
- $200 Winner at Halftime
- $400 Winner at End of Game
Let’s go!!
Thank you for your continued support 💛🖤
Clay Panthers
➡️💰NOTE during Checkout:
Prior to checking out, select “Other” from the dropdown section titled “Help keep Zeffy free” and enter “0.00”. This is an optional add-on.
————————————————————————————
Join the excitement of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament with our March Madness Final Four & Championship Board Fundraiser! Add some extra thrills to the biggest nights in college basketball - all while supporting the Clay Panthers!
Here's how it works:
1 Board, 3 Games = 6 Chances to WIN!!
- The board consists of 100 squares.
- Participants purchase a square for a chance to win cash prizes.
- Names are randomly populated into squares once all 100 squares have been purchased.
- Random numbers (0-9) are generated and assigned to each row and column before the start of the Final Four games. Facebook Live.
- The numbers you receive will be your numbers for all 3 games.
- Winners are determined by the last digit of each team's score at the end of the 1st half and at the end of the game.
Payout Total: $1000 💸💵
Breakdown:
- April 4th - Final Four
- Game 1:
- $100 Winner at Halftime
- $100 Winner at End of Game
- Game 2:
- $100 Winner at Halftime
- $100 Winner at End of Game
- April 6th - Championship
- $200 Winner at Halftime
- $400 Winner at End of Game
Let’s go!!
Thank you for your continued support 💛🖤
Clay Panthers