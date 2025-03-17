GAMES BEGIN 12 PM THURS 3/20 *** Register & Pick Your Brackets at: https://fantasy.espn.com/games/tournament-challenge-bracket-2025/group **** Pay for Bracket(s) by 3/20 by 12 PM **** All registrations, selections, and payments are due by Thursday 3/20 at 12 PM **** Need help? See instructions at: Directions for March Madness Brackets - Google Slides https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/e/2PACX-1vT4mNzt55d_z2pLwg1Ae5l8AvLk-HpTjfMZW2u7AMivrgg8ZuTQGkFuvMHQEoWm4jxSGKt1UhOSgE0S/pub?start=false&loop=false&delayms=3000

GAMES BEGIN 12 PM THURS 3/20 *** Register & Pick Your Brackets at: https://fantasy.espn.com/games/tournament-challenge-bracket-2025/group **** Pay for Bracket(s) by 3/20 by 12 PM **** All registrations, selections, and payments are due by Thursday 3/20 at 12 PM **** Need help? See instructions at: Directions for March Madness Brackets - Google Slides https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/e/2PACX-1vT4mNzt55d_z2pLwg1Ae5l8AvLk-HpTjfMZW2u7AMivrgg8ZuTQGkFuvMHQEoWm4jxSGKt1UhOSgE0S/pub?start=false&loop=false&delayms=3000

More details...