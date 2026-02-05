March Madness

About this event
Parking at the hospital can be expensive - an added cost that no family should have to bear. Help remove this burden by covering the cost of parking for one hospital visit!
Books help pediatric inpatients by strengthening their intellectual confidence and fostering their desire to learn. Children who struggle with illness or extended hospital stays are at greater risk of falling behind academically. Cover the cost of new books and help hospitalized children thrive not only physically, but socially, emotionally, and academically!
It really is the little things that make a big difference! Esther's Friends' comfort care kits include books (reading, activity, and coloring), fuzzy socks, fidget toys, colored pencils, markers or crayons, small toys, Legos, Playdoh or modeling putty, and meal vouchers. Help provide comfort during the most difficult times!
Thank you for ensuring the success of all of our programs by going above and beyond!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!