Construction Allies in Action

Hosted by

Construction Allies in Action

About this event

March Madness Construction Social

662 Leonard St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504, USA

Title Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets + t-shirts | Reserved high-top | “Presented by” logo placement on event t-shirt and digital materials

Match Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets + t-shirts | Reserved high-top | Logo on event t-shirt and digital materials

Concessions Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets + t-shirts | Logo on event t-shirt and digital materials

Team Sponsor
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets + t-shirts | Logo on digital materials

Individual Ticket
$55

Event entry + food included | Event t-shirt not included.

Event T-Shirt (Add-On)
$15

Pre-purchase of t-shirts is no longer available. This item is for event-day only. Extra t-shirts will be sold on a first come, first served basis.


Limited-run March Madness Construction Social t-shirt with sponsor logos to commemorate the event.

Add a donation for Construction Allies in Action

$

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