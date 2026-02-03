About this event
4 tickets + t-shirts | Reserved high-top | “Presented by” logo placement on event t-shirt and digital materials
2 tickets + t-shirts | Reserved high-top | Logo on event t-shirt and digital materials
2 tickets + t-shirts | Logo on event t-shirt and digital materials
4 tickets + t-shirts | Logo on digital materials
Event entry + food included | Event t-shirt not included.
Pre-purchase of t-shirts is no longer available. This item is for event-day only. Extra t-shirts will be sold on a first come, first served basis.
Limited-run March Madness Construction Social t-shirt with sponsor logos to commemorate the event.
$
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