March Madness Is Here!

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About this event
While you watch the buzzer-beaters, you can help make a difference at HBHS Foundation. With each entry, 50% of the proceeds directly support HBHS Foundation’s mission to fund academics, arts, and athletics!
✅ How to Play:
1. Pay $50 Bracket Donation Fee
2. Fill Out Your Bracket by March 19th @ 8am
(You will receive a link after you pay the bracket donation fee.)
Don't just watch the games—make them matter!
#HBHSFoundation #CommunitySupport #HBHSMadness
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!