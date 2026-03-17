March Madness Is Here!

While you watch the buzzer-beaters, you can help make a difference at HBHS Foundation. With each entry, 50% of the proceeds directly support HBHS Foundation’s mission to fund academics, arts, and athletics!





✅ How to Play:

1. Pay $50 Bracket Donation Fee

2. Fill Out Your Bracket by March 19th @ 8am

(You will receive a link after you pay the bracket donation fee.)





Don't just watch the games—make them matter!





#HBHSFoundation #CommunitySupport #HBHSMadness



