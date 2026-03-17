Hosted by

Huntington Beach High School Foundation

About this event

March Madness Is Here!

Bracket Donation Fee
$50

While you watch the buzzer-beaters, you can help make a difference at HBHS Foundation. With each entry, 50% of the proceeds directly support HBHS Foundation’s mission to fund academics, arts, and athletics!


✅ How to Play:

1.  Pay $50 Bracket Donation Fee 

2.  Fill Out Your Bracket by March 19th @ 8am

(You will receive a link after you pay the bracket donation fee.)


Don't just watch the games—make them matter!


#HBHSFoundation #CommunitySupport #HBHSMadness


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!