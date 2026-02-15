Brookfield Fastpitch Stars Girls Softball Club

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Brookfield Fastpitch Stars Girls Softball Club

About this event

March Madness Parents Night Out

3540 N 126th St

Brookfield, WI 53005 Enter to left of building, Access Gate behind building. Use code 6431#. After gate drive straight to the Clubhouse.

General Admission
$35

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.

RAFFLE BASKET
$20

Armslength ticket to put a few in each basket

Raffle Basket- Quilt
$20

Picture of Quilt is in the Auction Page

Made by Lori Banacek's Mother

Raffle Basket - Chocolate Lovers Basket
$20

Truffles, chocolate candies, hot chocolate,

Raffle Basket - Dirty Soda Bar
$20

Soda, flavored syrups, creamers, cherries

Raffle Basket- Grill Master
$20

Cookbook, spices/seasoning, gift card, apron, bbq sauce

Raffle Basket- Ice Cream Lovers
$20

Cone assortment, grocery gift card, Culvers gift card, sprinkles, chocolate syrup

Raffle Basket-Movie Night
$20

Boxed candy, movie tickets, popcorn

Raffle Basket- Local Meals
$20

Meal Gift cards for places around Brookfield

Raffle Basket Gourmet Foodie
$20

Olive Oils, spices, crackers, local jams, charcuterie board

Raffle Basket- Breakfast
$20

a waffle maker, gift card to Kettle Range meats, Cuisinart griddle tools, coffees, mugs, breakfast mixes, and more.

Add a donation for Brookfield Fastpitch Stars Girls Softball Club

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