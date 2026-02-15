March Madness Parents Night Out

Hosted by
About this event
Brookfield, WI 53005 Enter to left of building, Access Gate behind building. Use code 6431#. After gate drive straight to the Clubhouse.
Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.
Armslength ticket to put a few in each basket
Picture of Quilt is in the Auction Page
Made by Lori Banacek's Mother
Truffles, chocolate candies, hot chocolate,
Soda, flavored syrups, creamers, cherries
Cookbook, spices/seasoning, gift card, apron, bbq sauce
Cone assortment, grocery gift card, Culvers gift card, sprinkles, chocolate syrup
Boxed candy, movie tickets, popcorn
Meal Gift cards for places around Brookfield
Olive Oils, spices, crackers, local jams, charcuterie board
a waffle maker, gift card to Kettle Range meats, Cuisinart griddle tools, coffees, mugs, breakfast mixes, and more.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!