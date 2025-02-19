March Madness Silent Auction - Warehouse

Ruger American Rifle Generation II Ranch 5.56mm NATO Cobalt Cerakote Bolt Action Rifle - 16.1in
Splatter finished stock provides excellent grip without being too sharp or abrasive.
Soft rubber recoil pad features a large radius on the heel for easy shouldering and improved geometry that progressively collapses to reduce felt recoil.
Removing the installed spacer allows for length of pull to be adjusted from 13.75in to 12in.
Installed low comb improves sight alignment when using magnified optics but can be removed when utilizing low-mounted sights.
Professionally applied Cerakote coating on barrel, muzzle brake, receiver and bolt handle results in a durable, easy-to-maintain finish.
Medium contour barrel features deep spiral flutes that reduce weight at the muzzle end of the barrel to improve balance without sacrificing stiffness or accuracy.
Compact, threaded barrel with factory-installed radial port muzzle brake is cold hammer-forged, resulting in ultra-precise rifling that provides exceptional accuracy and longevity.
Intuitive three-position tang safety locks the bolt, preventing inadvertent bolt opening while allowing the rifle to be loaded with the safety engaged.
Ruger Marksman Adjustable trigger offers a crisp release with a pull weight that is user-adjustable between 3 and 5 pounds.
Patented Power Bedding integral bedding block system positively locates the receiver and free-floats the barrel for outstanding accuracy.
The one-piece bolt is CNC machined from stainless steel for smooth operation and the familiar three-lug design with 70° throw provides ample scope clearance.
Oversized bolt handle for positive bolt manipulation, with a 5/16in-24 thread pattern for easy replacement.
Factory-installed, one-piece Picatinny scope base.
Ruger American Rifle Generation II Ranch 5.56mm NATO Cobalt Cerakote Bolt Action Rifle - 16.1in
Splatter finished stock provides excellent grip without being too sharp or abrasive.
Soft rubber recoil pad features a large radius on the heel for easy shouldering and improved geometry that progressively collapses to reduce felt recoil.
Removing the installed spacer allows for length of pull to be adjusted from 13.75in to 12in.
Installed low comb improves sight alignment when using magnified optics but can be removed when utilizing low-mounted sights.
Professionally applied Cerakote coating on barrel, muzzle brake, receiver and bolt handle results in a durable, easy-to-maintain finish.
Medium contour barrel features deep spiral flutes that reduce weight at the muzzle end of the barrel to improve balance without sacrificing stiffness or accuracy.
Compact, threaded barrel with factory-installed radial port muzzle brake is cold hammer-forged, resulting in ultra-precise rifling that provides exceptional accuracy and longevity.
Intuitive three-position tang safety locks the bolt, preventing inadvertent bolt opening while allowing the rifle to be loaded with the safety engaged.
Ruger Marksman Adjustable trigger offers a crisp release with a pull weight that is user-adjustable between 3 and 5 pounds.
Patented Power Bedding integral bedding block system positively locates the receiver and free-floats the barrel for outstanding accuracy.
The one-piece bolt is CNC machined from stainless steel for smooth operation and the familiar three-lug design with 70° throw provides ample scope clearance.
Oversized bolt handle for positive bolt manipulation, with a 5/16in-24 thread pattern for easy replacement.
Factory-installed, one-piece Picatinny scope base.
Ruger Max-9 9MM
$270
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Striker-fired with a short, smooth trigger pull, clean break and positive reset.
Slim, lightweight and compact for personal protection while still providing a capacity of up to 12+1 rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition.
Rugged construction with through-hardened alloy steel slide; one-piece, precision-machined fire control chassis; and high-performance, glass-filled nylon grip frame.
Medium-textured grip frame provides a secure and comfortable grip.
Tritium fiber optic day/night front sight for high visibility and drift adjustable rear sight.
Optic ready for direct mounting of co-witnessed JPoint™ and Shield-pattern micro red dot sights.
Safety features include integrated trigger safety, manual safety, internal striker blocker and inspection port that allows for visual confirmation of a loaded or empty chamber.
Reversible magazine release.
Also includes: two E-Nickel Teflon® coated magazines and finger grip extension floorplate that can be added to the magazine for comfort and improved grip.
Striker-fired with a short, smooth trigger pull, clean break and positive reset.
Slim, lightweight and compact for personal protection while still providing a capacity of up to 12+1 rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition.
Rugged construction with through-hardened alloy steel slide; one-piece, precision-machined fire control chassis; and high-performance, glass-filled nylon grip frame.
Medium-textured grip frame provides a secure and comfortable grip.
Tritium fiber optic day/night front sight for high visibility and drift adjustable rear sight.
Optic ready for direct mounting of co-witnessed JPoint™ and Shield-pattern micro red dot sights.
Safety features include integrated trigger safety, manual safety, internal striker blocker and inspection port that allows for visual confirmation of a loaded or empty chamber.
Reversible magazine release.
Also includes: two E-Nickel Teflon® coated magazines and finger grip extension floorplate that can be added to the magazine for comfort and improved grip.
Ruger RXM 9MM
$300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The result of a collaboration between Ruger® and Magpul®, the Ruger RXM™ Semi-Auto Pistol delivers standout performance with extensive customizability. Its removable stainless steel Fire Control Insert (FCI) sits inside an interchangeable Magpul Enhanced Handgun Grip (EHG), giving you tons of customization options for Gen 3 grip frames and other components (not included). In addition, the Magpul Enhanced Handgun Grip sports 3/4-scale TSP texturing for a secure and comfortable grip every time. Slide is cut for direct mounting of optics with RMR, Delta Point Pro, and RMSc patterns, which also allows you to easily cowitness with the front tritium steel sight and steel rear sight. Accessory rail lets you add a variety of lights and lasers (not included). Flared magazine well for quick, effortless insertion.
Removable stainless steel Fire Control Insert
Interchangeable Magpul Enhanced Handgun Grip
Compatible with most Gen 3 off-the-shelf parts, holsters, and accessories
Cut for direct optics mounting
Front tritium steel sight and rear steel sight
Flared magazine well
The result of a collaboration between Ruger® and Magpul®, the Ruger RXM™ Semi-Auto Pistol delivers standout performance with extensive customizability. Its removable stainless steel Fire Control Insert (FCI) sits inside an interchangeable Magpul Enhanced Handgun Grip (EHG), giving you tons of customization options for Gen 3 grip frames and other components (not included). In addition, the Magpul Enhanced Handgun Grip sports 3/4-scale TSP texturing for a secure and comfortable grip every time. Slide is cut for direct mounting of optics with RMR, Delta Point Pro, and RMSc patterns, which also allows you to easily cowitness with the front tritium steel sight and steel rear sight. Accessory rail lets you add a variety of lights and lasers (not included). Flared magazine well for quick, effortless insertion.
Removable stainless steel Fire Control Insert
Interchangeable Magpul Enhanced Handgun Grip
Compatible with most Gen 3 off-the-shelf parts, holsters, and accessories
Cut for direct optics mounting
Front tritium steel sight and rear steel sight
Flared magazine well
Taurus GX2 9MM 13RD
$190
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Taurus GX2 combines user-friendly features with exceptional performance, making it an excellent choice for a wide range of shooters. With its ergonomic frame and intuitive design, it provides comfort and control, whether you're a seasoned shooter or just beginning your firearm journey. The 13-round 9mm capacity delivers reliable firepower, making it a great option for both everyday carry and personal defense.
Designed to reset the expectations of what an entry-level firearm should offer, the Taurus GX2 blends reliability, modern features, and value in a single, versatile package. Backed by Taurus’s Limited Lifetime Warranty, the GX2 not only has your back but also gives you confidence in its long-term durability. The smooth striker-fired action, built-in safety features, and corrosion-resistant finish ensure it stands up to any situation, from the range to real-world defensive needs. The Taurus GX2 is a dependable, ready-for-anything choice, offering performance and peace of mind without breaking the bank.
The Taurus GX2 challenges the idea that affordability means compromising on quality. By incorporating features typically found in higher-priced models, it sets a new benchmark for performance and reliability in its category. Whether for everyday carry or home defense, the GX2 offers shooters—whether new to firearms or experienced—an accessible, dependable option without sacrificing durability or ease of use. With modern features and a design built for comfort, the GX2 is a firearm that delivers exceptional value while exceeding expectations.
The Taurus GX2 combines user-friendly features with exceptional performance, making it an excellent choice for a wide range of shooters. With its ergonomic frame and intuitive design, it provides comfort and control, whether you're a seasoned shooter or just beginning your firearm journey. The 13-round 9mm capacity delivers reliable firepower, making it a great option for both everyday carry and personal defense.
Designed to reset the expectations of what an entry-level firearm should offer, the Taurus GX2 blends reliability, modern features, and value in a single, versatile package. Backed by Taurus’s Limited Lifetime Warranty, the GX2 not only has your back but also gives you confidence in its long-term durability. The smooth striker-fired action, built-in safety features, and corrosion-resistant finish ensure it stands up to any situation, from the range to real-world defensive needs. The Taurus GX2 is a dependable, ready-for-anything choice, offering performance and peace of mind without breaking the bank.
The Taurus GX2 challenges the idea that affordability means compromising on quality. By incorporating features typically found in higher-priced models, it sets a new benchmark for performance and reliability in its category. Whether for everyday carry or home defense, the GX2 offers shooters—whether new to firearms or experienced—an accessible, dependable option without sacrificing durability or ease of use. With modern features and a design built for comfort, the GX2 is a firearm that delivers exceptional value while exceeding expectations.
Ruger 10/22 .22LR Semi Auto Rifle
$400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
FAMILY: 10/22 Series
MODEL: 10/22 Magpul Hunter
TYPE: Rifle
ACTION: Semi-Auto
CALIBER/GAUGE: 22 LR
FINISH: Burnt Bronze Cerakote
FINISH TYPE: Applied Finish
STOCK: Synthetic Stock
STOCK/GRIPS: OD Green Magpul Hunter Stock
BARREL: 16.1"
DRILLED / TAPPED
RATE-OF-TWIST: 1-in-16
CAPACITY: 10 + 1
# OF MAGAZINES: 1
MAG DESCRIPTION: 10 rd.
THREAD PATTERN: 1/2x28
SPECIAL FEATURE: Threaded Barrel
FAMILY: 10/22 Series
MODEL: 10/22 Magpul Hunter
TYPE: Rifle
ACTION: Semi-Auto
CALIBER/GAUGE: 22 LR
FINISH: Burnt Bronze Cerakote
FINISH TYPE: Applied Finish
STOCK: Synthetic Stock
STOCK/GRIPS: OD Green Magpul Hunter Stock
BARREL: 16.1"
DRILLED / TAPPED
RATE-OF-TWIST: 1-in-16
CAPACITY: 10 + 1
# OF MAGAZINES: 1
MAG DESCRIPTION: 10 rd.
THREAD PATTERN: 1/2x28
SPECIAL FEATURE: Threaded Barrel