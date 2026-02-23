2026 March Madness Tournament Pool

Purchase your square in our 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament pool and get 63 chances to win! 🏀💲💸





No need to fill out one of those huge March Madness brackets or even know anything about the teams! You can be a part of this fun (and easy 😎) tournament pool AND help raise funds for Dancin J's Studio Elite Dancers!





Your square will automatically be added to a pool for each and every tournament game when the 1st Round officially tips off on March 19th.





Numbers are randomly assigned to the rows and columns. The winner for each game will be determined by last digit of each teams FINAL score. The prize amount increases every round and every winner receives a cash prize! The remaining supports our dancers 💃🏻





Your entry helps cover costumes, competition fees, and extra opportunities that keep our dancers growing on and off the stage 🩷🩵





Winners cash prize payouts:

Round 1 (32 games) = $10

Round 2 (16 games) = $20

Round 3 - Sweet 16 - (8 games) = $40

Round 4 - Elite 8 - (4 games) = $60

Round 5 - Final Four (2 games) = $75

The Championship = $150