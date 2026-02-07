Paramedic Network

Sponsors: March Madness Wellness Challenge

4777 E Galbraith Rd

Cincinnati, OH 45236, USA

Initiator
$3,000
  • Attendance at the event for up to three participants
  • Recognition as sponsor on event materials and signage in venue
  • Logo or name on the event website, with link
  • Verbal recognition during opening welcome 
  • Distribution of sponsor materials to participants.
  • Table in exhibit area to showcase your organization

This exclusive sponsorship positions your organization as a leader in integrated health solutions and ensures maximum visibility among healthcare professionals, policymakers, and advocates.

Planner
$2,000
  • Attendance at the event for up to two participants
  • Recognition as sponsor on event materials and signage in venue
  • Logo or name on the event website, with link
  • Distribution of sponsor materials to participants.
  • Table in exhibit area to showcase your organization

Connect with professionals dedicated to advancing medical and mental health integration.

Prioritizer
$1,000
  • Attendance at the event for one participant
  • Recognition as sponsor on event materials and signage in venue
  • Logo or name on the event website, with link 
  • Distribution of sponsor materials to participants.
  • Table in exhibit area to showcase your organization

Ideal for organizations interested in supporting the dialogue on health integration.

Flexible Thinker
$500
  • Table in exhibit area to showcase your organization
  • Distribution of sponsor materials to participants.

Help us make this event impactful while gaining recognition among healthcare leaders and advocates.

Motivator
$250
  • Distribution of sponsor materials to participants.

For organizations, clinics, or service providers seeking information distribution with healthcare professionals and attendees.

