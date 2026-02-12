March Manna Meal Madness

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About this event
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Sign up to bring one ingredient and come! You will get a sign up genius link to bring an item. You need an RSVP for every person coming.
Got a kiddo that you are going to keep eyes on the whole time? No need to sign up to bring something, just let us know they are coming here.
Want to sponsor the event? Your business name and logo will be on all event press releases and signage. You will also be given a shout out at the event and beyond. This sponsorship will provide refreshments for all volunteers in attendance. You will receive a charity receipt for the full amount.
This ticket sponsors 2 Whole Heart Pantries. Your business name will be on a plaque with this pantry and at the pantry building station at the event. This donation is 100% tax deductible and covers all expenses related to build, weatherproofing, and installation! We currently have 17 pantries on our waiting list.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!