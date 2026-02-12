Whole Heart Health

Hosted by

Whole Heart Health

About this event

Sales closed

March Manna Meal Madness

111 N Range Ave

Denham Springs, LA 70726, USA

Add a donation for Whole Heart Health

$

Coming & Signing Up to bring an item
Free

Sign up to bring one ingredient and come! You will get a sign up genius link to bring an item. You need an RSVP for every person coming.

Under 5 Ticket
Free

Got a kiddo that you are going to keep eyes on the whole time? No need to sign up to bring something, just let us know they are coming here.

Business Sponsorship
$200

Want to sponsor the event? Your business name and logo will be on all event press releases and signage. You will also be given a shout out at the event and beyond. This sponsorship will provide refreshments for all volunteers in attendance. You will receive a charity receipt for the full amount.

Pantry Sponsor
$500

This ticket sponsors 2 Whole Heart Pantries. Your business name will be on a plaque with this pantry and at the pantry building station at the event. This donation is 100% tax deductible and covers all expenses related to build, weatherproofing, and installation! We currently have 17 pantries on our waiting list.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!