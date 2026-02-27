Hosted by

Crittendon Sports

About this event

March Mile High Elite 2026 Practice Fee

7th Grade MHE team practice fee & Late fee
$95

7th grade team ALL Practices at RRHS

Monday 2nd 530-7

Monday 9th 530-7

Wednesday 11th Play at Ball Arena

Monday 16th 530-7

Wednesday 18th 530-7

Monday 23rd 530-7

Wednesday 25th 530-7




ANY Increment weather our practice will be pushed to 7-830pm








4/5th grade MHE Team practice fee & late fee
$85

4/5th grade team all practices at RRHS

Monday 2nd 530-630

Monday 9th 530-630

Wednesday 11th Ball Arena

Monday 16th 530-630

Wednesday 18th 530-630

Monday 23rd 530-630

Wednesday 25th 530-630


ANY Increment weather our practice will be pushed to 7-8pm



Practice fee individual Guest fee
$15
Add a donation for Crittendon Sports

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!