March Mile High Elite 2026 Practice Fee

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7th grade team ALL Practices at RRHS
Monday 2nd 530-7
Monday 9th 530-7
Wednesday 11th Play at Ball Arena
Monday 16th 530-7
Wednesday 18th 530-7
Monday 23rd 530-7
Wednesday 25th 530-7
ANY Increment weather our practice will be pushed to 7-830pm
4/5th grade team all practices at RRHS
Monday 2nd 530-630
Monday 9th 530-630
Wednesday 11th Ball Arena
Monday 16th 530-630
Wednesday 18th 530-630
Monday 23rd 530-630
Wednesday 25th 530-630
ANY Increment weather our practice will be pushed to 7-8pm
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