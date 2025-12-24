March Concert Music 2026

Offered by
About this shop
Print: $42 and includes the purchase of the Schutz piece.
If you already have your own copy of Schutz, then your music fee is $12.
Digital: $37 and includes the rights to the Schutz piece
If you already have your own copy of Schutz, then your music fee is $12
If you haven't paid membership dues for this season and are starting to sing for the March concert.
Regular ticket. May 9 & 10 at Grace Church.
Teachers. May 9 & 10 at Grace Church.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!