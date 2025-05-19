March On! DCI 2025 at Champlin Park High School

6025 109th Ave N

Champlin, MN 55316, USA

Section C
$35

Grants entry to the event with access to seats in stadium section C. Approximately 40 - 40 yard lines.

Section C Premium
$45

Grants entry to the event with access to seats at the top of stadium section C in Row 1. Includes backrest and arm rests! Approximately 40 - 40 yard lines.

Section B/D
$30

Grants entry to the event with access to seats in stadium sections B and D. Approximately 18 - 40 yard lines.

Section A/E
$20

Grants entry to the event with access to seats in stadium sections A and E. Approximately end zone - 18 yard lines.

Section A/E Group Tickets
$15

Grants entry to the event with access to seats in stadium sections A and E. Approximately end zone - 18 yard lines. 12 ticket minimum.

Wheelchair Seating Section C
$35

Grants entry to the event with access to ONLY wheelchair accessible seating in stadium section C. Purchase general admission Section C tickets for adjacent companion seating.

Wheelchair Seating Section B/D
$30

Grants entry to the event with access to ONLY wheelchair accessible seating in stadium sections B and D. Purchase general admission Section B/D tickets for adjacent companion seating.

Wheelchair Seating Section A/E
$20

Grants entry to the event with access to ONLY wheelchair accessible seating in stadium sections A and E. Purchase general admission Section A/E tickets for adjacent companion seating.

