Staying The Course Incorporated

Hosted by

Staying The Course Incorporated

About this event

March Pay What You Can Family Sign Up

910 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd #3

Voorhees Township, NJ 08043, USA

5pm-6pm
Free

Please be on time at 5 pm. We will not be able to extend your families dining experience past 6pm.


To Register your time slot is free. You will place your financial contribution in an envelope when you arrive. Please bring cash

6:15 pm-7:15 pm
Free

Please be on time at 6:15 pm. We will not be able to extend your families dining experience past 7:15 pm.


To Register your time slot is free. You will place your financial contribution in an envelope when you arrive. Please bring cash

7:30 pm-8:30 pm
Free

Please be on time at 7:30 pm. We will not be able to extend your families dining experience past 8:30 pm.


To Register your time slot is free. You will place your financial contribution in an envelope when you arrive. Please bring cash

Add a donation for Staying The Course Incorporated

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